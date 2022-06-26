Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican congresswoman from Illinois, called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a "historic victory for white life" at a rally with former President Donald Trump Saturday night.

Miller said, “President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.

Miller's spokesman later said she had misread her remarks, and intended to call the decision a victory for "a right to life."

Between the lines: The comment was "out of step with the disproportionate impact the repeal of abortion rights will have on women of color," AP's Jill Colvin writes.

The big picture: Health care providers are bracing for the abortion restrictions that are coming in states around the country to disproportionately affect Black women, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.

Black women in the U.S. are already three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related complications compared with white women.

Miller has previously fielded criticism in 2020 for referencing Hitler, AP reports. She said, "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'"