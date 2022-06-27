The Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade featured prominently in Pride events across the U.S. over the weekend, per multiple reports.

The big picture: Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion about reconsidering protections including same-sex relationships and marriage equality raised concern that hard-won LGBTQ+ freedoms are at risk.

What they're saying: "The anti-abortion playbook and the anti-LGBTQ playbook are one and the same," said Sarah Kate Ellis, chief executive of advocacy group GLAAD in a statement.

"Both are about denying control over our bodies and making it more dangerous for us to live as we are."

In photos: Americans mark Pride across U.S.

Participants holding abortion rights placarsd during the 51st LGBTQ Pride Parade in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Vincint performs in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 26. Photo: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

House Nancy Pelosi Speaker holding a gavel during the 52nd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration on June 26. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A protester holds a Pride Flag during a protest in the wake of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 25 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images