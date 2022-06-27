Skip to main content
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Abortion ruling drives outrage at Pride events across U.S.

Rebecca Falconer
People marching in the New York City Pride Parade on June 26. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/ Getty Images

The Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade featured prominently in Pride events across the U.S. over the weekend, per multiple reports.

The big picture: Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion about reconsidering protections including same-sex relationships and marriage equality raised concern that hard-won LGBTQ+ freedoms are at risk.

What they're saying: "The anti-abortion playbook and the anti-LGBTQ playbook are one and the same," said Sarah Kate Ellis, chief executive of advocacy group GLAAD in a statement.

  • "Both are about denying control over our bodies and making it more dangerous for us to live as we are."
In photos: Americans mark Pride across U.S.
A person holds an abortion rights placard during the 51st LGBTQ Pride Parade in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26.
Participants holding abortion rights placarsd during the 51st LGBTQ Pride Parade in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Vincint performs on the Equality Stage during day 2 of Nashville Pride 2022 on June 26, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Vincint performs in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 26. Photo: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a gavel during the 52nd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration on June 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
House Nancy Pelosi Speaker holding a gavel during the 52nd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration on June 26. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A protester holds a Pride Flag during a protest in the wake of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 25, 2022 in Washington, DC.
A protester holds a Pride Flag during a protest in the wake of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 25 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
People wave rainbow flags during celebrations for Pride month on June 25, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
People wave rainbow flags during celebrations for Pride month on June 25, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: Allison Joyce/AFP via Getty Images
Go deeper