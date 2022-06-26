Lindsey Graham downplays likelihood of court action on gay marriage and contraception

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" that he doesn't believe the Supreme Court will revisit rulings on same-sex marriage and contraception.

Driving the news: Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, wrote that the Supreme Court should reconsider opinions protecting same-sex relationships, marriage equality and access to contraceptives.

In the court's majority ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, Alito wrote that “nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion" because the exercise of rights established by other rulings "does not destroy a 'potential life.'"

What they're saying: "I really respect Clarence Thomas," Graham said when asked about the concurring opinion, before adding that Justice Samuel Alito "set the right tone."