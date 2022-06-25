Professional sports team valuations are ruled by the law of scarcity, no matter the geography or game.

The big picture: This is a luxury toy collection at a level above yachts or private islands. Mega-billionaires — and, increasingly, institutions — are barreling into everything from the NFL to the NBA to European soccer.

By the numbers: The all-time record for pro sports team sales has been broken twice in the past month: First when American businessman Todd Boehly bought Premier League club Chelsea F.C. for $3.1 billion, and then again when Walmart heir Robb Walton struck a $4.65 billion deal for the NFL's Denver Broncos.

There also has been a flurry of other team sale processes, including soccer clubs in Italy, France and Spain. Plus, the Washington Nationals baseball franchise is on the block.

Deal math: Team sales are as much art as science, but bidders tend to start with a multiple of revenue (rather than of profits).

League health and media market size can add a premium. If the team owns its own stadium property and media rights, that's better still.

Many pro teams aren’t profitable. But a pro sports investor tells Axios: "The notion that valuations always keep going up has led everyone to be complacent."

What's changed: Institutional capital, including private equity, has become a major player in team auctions over the past five years — competing with the traditional pool of rich folks who want to own their childhood obsession.

Increasing numbers of both individuals and institutions are also trying to buy multiple teams, across different markets and leagues.

Be smart: The increased demand is meeting static supply, thus price appreciation.

The resulting number-goes-up dynamic is very attractive to private equity.

The bottom line: One pro sports team owner tells Axios that "if you look at the history, what you see is incredible performance and a lack of correlation to the markets. Plus continued growth in media opportunities, like streaming and international expansion. This is a very good business to be in."

