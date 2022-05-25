U.K. government approves sale of Chelsea soccer club

The British government has issued a license permitting the sale of English soccer team Chelsea to a group led by American investor Todd Boehly for a record $3.1 billion, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: Dorries confirmed the license was issued to the group on Tuesday night authorizing the sale of the Premier League side after the U.K. froze the assets of former owner Roman Abramovich for the Russian oligarch's ties to Russia's President Vladimir Putin in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The sale to the group led by Boehly, who's part owner of Los Angeles' Dodgers, Lakers and Sparks, will see 100% of the funds donated to charitable causes, including to victims of the Russian military's war on Ukraine, per Axios' Jeff Tracy.

What they're saying: "Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner," Dorries tweeted.