The Jan. 6 select committee is re-issuing its subpoena for Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) after process servers failed to track down the Republican congressman for nearly a month and a half, the panel's chair said Wednesday.

Why it matters: The committee has honed in on Brooks' allegation in March that former President Trump asked him to "rescind the 2020 elections" and "hold a new special election for the presidency."

Trump denied the accusation, which was made after he withdrew his endorsement for Brooks' U.S. Senate candidacy.

Brooks lost his race on Tuesday to former Senate aide Katie Britt, whom Trump endorsed earlier this month.

What they're saying: "I have redone his subpoena. We haven't been able to serve him. He is the only member we haven't been able to serve," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the committee, told reporters at the Capitol.

Thompson said the panel "couldn't find him" because he "hasn't been here [at the Capitol], he's been campaigning. Running for the Senate."

"They're only good for so long ... it's the same document, we just have to make it current," he added.

Flashback: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) had similar trouble serving Brooks last year in a civil suit alleging Brooks and others were responsible for the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The other side: Brooks told reporters on Wednesday, "I've never been served with a subpoena." He added, "It doesn't make any difference to me. They've already got all my information."

Asked if he'll comply, Brooks said, "I don't know what I'll do ... I don't know what's in it."

What to watch: Brooks laid out several "basic" preconditions for testifying: He wants the deposition to be public and the questions asked by the committee members, not staff.

He also wants questions to be "limited to matters that relate to Jan. 6," and to have an advanced look at any documents he'll be asked about.

"He hasn't said that to us," Thompson said of those terms. "We will address anything that comes to us."

The big picture: The panel subpoenaed five House Republicans in May, including Brooks, citing their involvement in or connection to various aspects of Jan. 6.