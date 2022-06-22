Trump-abandoned Mo Brooks retiring after "bad guys won"

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said Wednesday he plans to retire from politics after losing Alabama's Senate runoff earlier this week.

Driving the news: Brooks' decision comes less than 24 hours after he lost the runoff election to Katie Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).

Brooks, 68, said he will be leaving politics because "the bad guys won" — a reference to Britt's victory, per Politico.

Brooks said he intends to spend time with his grandchildren in retirement.

“I'm looking forward to being a normal person. You know, normal people have some fun," he said.

Catch up quick: Brooks lost Alabama's Senate runoff on Tuesday after Britt gained momentum in recent weeks, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

Former President Trump previously endorsed Brooks before rescinding it after Brooks told a rally to stop disputing the 2020 election results. Trump later endorsed Britt for the position.

Brooks was a strong supporter of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He objected to the certification of electoral votes.

The big picture: Brooks also took aim at Trump after the runoff election, saying the former president is not a “man of his word" and has “no loyalty."