22 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump-abandoned Mo Brooks retiring after "bad guys won"
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said Wednesday he plans to retire from politics after losing Alabama's Senate runoff earlier this week.
Driving the news: Brooks' decision comes less than 24 hours after he lost the runoff election to Katie Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).
- Brooks, 68, said he will be leaving politics because "the bad guys won" — a reference to Britt's victory, per Politico.
- Brooks said he intends to spend time with his grandchildren in retirement.
- “I'm looking forward to being a normal person. You know, normal people have some fun," he said.
Catch up quick: Brooks lost Alabama's Senate runoff on Tuesday after Britt gained momentum in recent weeks, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.
- Former President Trump previously endorsed Brooks before rescinding it after Brooks told a rally to stop disputing the 2020 election results. Trump later endorsed Britt for the position.
- Brooks was a strong supporter of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He objected to the certification of electoral votes.
The big picture: Brooks also took aim at Trump after the runoff election, saying the former president is not a “man of his word" and has “no loyalty."
- Trump won't do anything unless it “enhances his wallet or his ego," Brooks said, per Politico.
- “The big loser in the election in Alabama yesterday was Donald Trump," he added.