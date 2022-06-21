Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told NBC News Monday international rules of war wouldn't apply to two Americans that Russian forces captured in Ukraine and he wouldn't rule out death sentences for the vets.

The big picture: The U.S. State Department issued a statement to the New York Times calling on the Kremlin "as well as its proxies" to "live up to their international obligations in their treatment of any individual, including those captured fighting in Ukraine."

Geneva Conventions protections include ensuring "prisoners of war must at all times be humanely treated."

Russian media reported last month that a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic had sentenced two British men and one Moroccan man to death — in a move widely condemned for violating the Geneva Conventions and other international humanitarian laws.

What they're saying: In the Kremlin's first comments on the capture of Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, Peskov told NBC's Keir Simmons that 39-year-old Drueke and 27-year- Huynh were "soldiers of fortune" and "not subject to" the Geneva Conventions.