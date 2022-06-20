Former President Trump's taped phone call pressing Georgia's Republican secretary of state in January 2021 to "find 11,780 votes" should be "enough" to indict him, a former Watergate prosecutor said on Sunday.

Why it matters: Officials in Georgia are investigating allegations that Trump attempted to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman said on MSNBC of all the cases against Trump it's this one that's "going to send Donald Trump to prison."

Screenshot: Nick Akerman/Twitter

Driving the news: While Trump has dismissed both the Fulton County investigation and the Jan. 6 committee hearings as "witch-hunts." Akerman told MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," Trump's "only defense" of his call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was "to somehow pick up on some ambiguity in the tape, that he did not really mean what he said."

Yes, but: "Once you look at what he said, trying to get Brad Raffensperger to come up with extra votes to make him a winner in Georgia, and put in the context about the January 6th committee has found, I think they have gotten a case beyond a reasonable doubt," Akerman told host Katie Phang.

The bottom line: "What is significant with those tapes is that when you put it in context of all of the evidence that the January 6 committee has uncovered — you put that together, Donald Trump has zero defense in Georgia," Akerman said.

The other side: Trump, who's attacked Raffensperger since leaving office over his conduct on voter integrity, said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday: "My phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State, with many other people, including numerous lawyers, knowingly on the line, was absolutely PERFECT and appropriate."

Go deeper: Georgia prosecutor requests help from FBI after "alarming" Trump comments