New Yellowstone photos show damage ahead of possible "limited" reopening

Yellowstone National Park has shared new photos and videos of the damage caused by recent massive flooding in the area.

Driving the news: Dangerous flooding — driven by rainfall and snowmelt — left bridges and roads washed out at Yellowstone. The park is still closed, but a "limited reopening" is "highly possible" for next week, the National Park Service said Friday.

Flooding at Yellowstone earlier this week forced 10,000 people to leave the national park, the Associated Press reports. No one was injured or killed.

The NPS said it is working with the U.S. Interior Department and Yellowstone for emergency response and recovery efforts.

The Montana National Guard said soldiers have been mobilized to assist with the safety of travelers along the damaged roads.

Extreme precipitation events leading to the floods and damage Yellowstone is experiencing are becoming more common and severe due to human-caused climate change, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

Photos of Yellowstone flood damage

Context: Photos of the widespread damage show massive waters overtaking forestry areas and washing out wide swaths of land.

Several of the newer photos were taken from the park's northern entrance, which is expected to remain closed for the time being and possibly for the entire summer season.

North Entrance Road washout. Photo: Photo: NPS/Jacob W. Frank

Photo of the North Entrance Road washout. Photo: NPS/Jacob W. Frank

A photo of the North Entrance Road washout. Photo: NPS/Jacob W. Frank

A photo of the North Entrance Road washout. Photo: NPS/Jacob W. Frank

North Entrance Road, Gardiner to Mammoth. Photo: NPS/Kyle Stone

Lower Blacktail Patrol Cabin washed away. Photo: NPS/Jacob W. Frank

Photo of North Entrance Road, Gardiner to Mammoth. Photo: NPS/Kyle Stone

What to watch: The NPS has advised future visitors to stay informed about the park's current situation, including any entry requirements and weather conditions.

