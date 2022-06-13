All of the entrances into Yellowstone National Park were temporarily closed Monday due to flooding, rockslides and hazardous conditions, the National Park Service said.

Driving the news: Traffic into Yellowstone will be paused until the park can assess the damage to roads and bridges caused by "unprecedented amounts of rainfall," NPS said in a news release.

Early assessments from NPS suggest multiple sections of roads throughout the park were washed out or covered in mud or rocks.

The power is out in multiple locations across the park, per NPS.

Axios has reached out to the Yellowstone National Park and the NPS for comment.

Context: Several locations in and around the expansive park recorded more than two inches of rain in 24 hours ending Monday, which was partly associated with an atmospheric river event that has hit the Pacific Northwest and moved eastward.

The U.S. Geological Survey in Montana said the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs stage increased by about 6 feet in the last 24 hours, which is above the National Weather Service's flood stage.

Maps from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service in Montana show a heavy amount of “snow water equivalent” in the Yellowstone area, meaning there’s a high amount of water built up within the area’s snowpack.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Extreme precipitation events such as this one, which can cause flash flooding, are becoming more common and severe due to human-caused climate change.

What we're watching: More rain is expected over the next several days, NPS said.