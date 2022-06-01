Why national parks keep begging visitors to not approach the wildlife
The recent goring of a woman in Yellowstone National Park by a buffalo she approached in defiance of the park's safety guidelines underscores the seriousness with which overcrowded national parks are urging visitors to not approach wildlife.
Driving the news: A 25-year-old woman who approached a buffalo in Yellowstone was gored and tossed 1o feet into the air by the animal, the park said Tuesday in a press release.
- The woman had come within 10 feet of the buffalo, while two more individuals were within 75 feet of it. This is the first incident in 2022 of an individual getting mauled after "threatening" a buffalo by getting too close, per the press release.
- The park's guidelines require that visitors remain more than 75 feet away from all large animals, such as buffalo, elk and coyotes, and more than 300 feet away from bears and wolves.
Worth noting: Buffalo have injured more in Yellowstone than any other animal and are often "unpredictable," park officials warned.
The big picture: The desire by some visitors to pet and photograph wildlife in national parks can lead to dangerous encounters, per CN Traveler.
- Once close to extinction, conservation efforts have also led to a growing grizzly bear population across the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, which spans parts of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.
- As a result, grizzly bears are being spotted in parts of the country they hadn't been seen in for some time, leading to more encounters between humans and grizzlies.
- Yellowstone notes that grizzly bear attacks remain rare.
State of play: A number of encounters between humans and wildlife in and near national parks have made waves in recent years.
- October 2021: Samantha Dehring, 25, was jailed, fined and banned from Yellowstone National Park for one year following an incident in which she approached and continued photographing a grizzly bear and three cubs even as the adult bear charged at her, the Justice Department said.
- August 2021: A 55-year-old tourist sustained multiple puncture wounds after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve. He came across the mother bear and her cubs while hiking through thick fog.
- April 2021: Backcountry guide Charles Mock, 40, was fishing just west of Yellowstone National Park when he was attacked by a grizzly bear that was likely protecting a nearby food source. He died of his injuries several days later.
- July 2019: A 17-year-old girl was mauled by a buffalo in North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Two bison that had been fighting moments before were standing on either side of the trail when the girl walked between them. One of the buffalo charged her from behind, goring her and tossing her six feet in the air, the park said in a statement.
- August 2018: Raymond Reinke, 55, of Oregon was sentenced to 130 days in jail for drunken behavior at Yellowstone National Park, including harassing a buffalo. The man was also banned from Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks for five years.