Why national parks keep begging visitors to not approach the wildlife

The recent goring of a woman in Yellowstone National Park by a buffalo she approached in defiance of the park's safety guidelines underscores the seriousness with which overcrowded national parks are urging visitors to not approach wildlife.

Driving the news: A 25-year-old woman who approached a buffalo in Yellowstone was gored and tossed 1o feet into the air by the animal, the park said Tuesday in a press release.

The woman had come within 10 feet of the buffalo, while two more individuals were within 75 feet of it. This is the first incident in 2022 of an individual getting mauled after "threatening" a buffalo by getting too close, per the press release.

The park's guidelines require that visitors remain more than 75 feet away from all large animals, such as buffalo, elk and coyotes, and more than 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

Worth noting: Buffalo have injured more in Yellowstone than any other animal and are often "unpredictable," park officials warned.

The big picture: The desire by some visitors to pet and photograph wildlife in national parks can lead to dangerous encounters, per CN Traveler.

Once close to extinction, conservation efforts have also led to a growing grizzly bear population across the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, which spans parts of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.

As a result, grizzly bears are being spotted in parts of the country they hadn't been seen in for some time, leading to more encounters between humans and grizzlies.

Yellowstone notes that grizzly bear attacks remain rare.

State of play: A number of encounters between humans and wildlife in and near national parks have made waves in recent years.