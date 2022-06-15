Historic Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to flee park

Yellowstone National Park officials said Tuesday they've evacuated more than 10,000 visitors due to historic flooding, per AP.

What's happening: Superintendent Cam Sholly said about a dozen campers were still in the backcountry of the park that straddles three states, but the park has contacted them and while they were ready to leave by helicopter this hadn't been needed yet, WBAL-TV reports.

The big picture: Record flooding, rockslides and hazardous conditions destroyed bridges and roads across Yellowstone on Monday following heavy rain and melting snow.

Half of Yellowstone will be closed for the forseeable as a result of the flooding, officials said earlier on Tuesday.

Context: Extreme precipitation events such as this one are becoming more common and severe due to human-caused climate change, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

