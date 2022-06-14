Yellowstone floods: Photos, video show massive damage

Yellowstone National Park officials said Tuesday they are still assessing damage to the park after massive flooding knocked out roads and washed away bridges Monday, AP reports.

Driving the news: Yellowstone National Park experienced record flooding, rockslides and hazardous conditions Monday, prompting evacuation orders for nearby residents and efforts to rescue stranded visitors. The park will be closed until at least Wednesday.

Photos and video footage showed collapsed bridges, roads and homes from the record-breaking flooding.

One video from the AP showed a house falling into a river near Yellowstone Park. The massive home teeters over the edge of the road and crashes into the rushing river, caused by heavy rain and melting snow.

The National Park Service pointed to its Flickr account to see "the severity of the situation." The photos show destroyed guardrails and large chunks of pavement missing from the roads.

Yellowstone posted a video to Instagram that includes aerial footage of destroyed roads and severed bridges, too.

Yellowstone did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Context: The US Geological Survey on Monday said the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs stage increased by about 6 feet in the past 24 hours, which is above the National Weather Service's flood stage. In fact, it rose to an unprecedented level, over 2 feet higher than its previous all-time record flood in 1918, according to the NWS.

The Montana National Guard cited reports of helicopters being sent to Roscoe and Cooke City to evacuate 12 individuals due to the flooding. It's still unclear how many visitors are stranded or have been forced to leave the park.

Yellowstone officials issued evacuation orders for everywhere upriver of Livingston in the northern part of the park and are still looking to help residents in the area.

