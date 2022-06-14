Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing will focus on former President Trump's efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Driving the news: Cheney, the vice-chair of the Jan. 6 committee, said in a newly-released video that the hearing will spotlight Trump's "relentless efforts" to convince Pence to refuse to count the electoral votes.

In the video, Cheney said Trump plotted with attorney John Eastman and others to overturn the election.

Cheney's video included footage of Trump's White House adviser Eric Herschmann telling the Jan. 6 committee that he urged Eastman on Jan. 7 to hire a good criminal defense lawyer because "you’re going to need it.”

Catch up quick: Back in March, a federal judge said that Trump and Eastman "launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history."

Eastman helped Trump develop a plan to pressure Pence into overturning the results of the 2020 election, Axios previously reported.

Worth noting: The Jan. 6 committee public hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.

That hearing was meant to focus on the Department of Justice and Trump's efforts to use the DOJ to challenge the 2020 election results, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

