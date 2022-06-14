Skip to main content
Trump pressuring Pence over election is focus of next Jan. 6 hearing: Cheney

Herb Scribner
Former Vice President Mike Pence.
Former Vice President Mike Pence at the National Press Club. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing will focus on former President Trump's efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Driving the news: Cheney, the vice-chair of the Jan. 6 committee, said in a newly-released video that the hearing will spotlight Trump's "relentless efforts" to convince Pence to refuse to count the electoral votes.

  • In the video, Cheney said Trump plotted with attorney John Eastman and others to overturn the election.
  • Cheney's video included footage of Trump's White House adviser Eric Herschmann telling the Jan. 6 committee that he urged Eastman on Jan. 7 to hire a good criminal defense lawyer because "you’re going to need it.”

Catch up quick: Back in March, a federal judge said that Trump and Eastman "launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history."

  • Eastman helped Trump develop a plan to pressure Pence into overturning the results of the 2020 election, Axios previously reported.

Worth noting: The Jan. 6 committee public hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.

