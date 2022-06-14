Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing to give more time for "technical work"
The Jan. 6 committee public hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to give the panel's video team more time to compile exhibits, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told MSNBC on Tuesday.
Driving the news: "Putting together the video and the exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff ... so we're trying to give them a little room to do their technical work," Lofgren said.
- "There's no big deal," Lofgren said.
- With Wednesday's hearing postponed, the next public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee said.
State of play: Wednesday's hearing was intended to focus on the Department of Justice and former President Trump's efforts to use the department to challenge the results of the 2020 election.
- Three former Justice Department officials were set to be witnesses at Wednesday's hearing.
What to watch: Thursday's hearing was set to focus on Trump's pressure on former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of election results, the New York Times reported.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.