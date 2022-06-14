The Jan. 6 committee public hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to give the panel's video team more time to compile exhibits, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told MSNBC on Tuesday.

Driving the news: "Putting together the video and the exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff ... so we're trying to give them a little room to do their technical work," Lofgren said.

"There's no big deal," Lofgren said.

With Wednesday's hearing postponed, the next public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee said.

State of play: Wednesday's hearing was intended to focus on the Department of Justice and former President Trump's efforts to use the department to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

Three former Justice Department officials were set to be witnesses at Wednesday's hearing.

What to watch: Thursday's hearing was set to focus on Trump's pressure on former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of election results, the New York Times reported.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.