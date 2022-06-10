3 former DOJ officials to testify in the next Jan. 6 hearing

Three former officials with the Department of Justice will be witnesses at the Jan. 6 hearing next Wednesday, according to a new letter sent to the Jan. 6 committee.

Why it matters: The officials will discuss former President Trump's efforts to use the Justice Department as a weapon to stay in power, the New York Times writes.

Driving the news: Attorney Reginald Brown wrote in a letter to the Jan. 6 select committee that the following three officials have been authorized to testify on a panel:

Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen

Former Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue

Former Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel

The Jan. 6 select committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: In its first hearing on Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee said it would prove Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks, Axios' Alayna Treene and Andrew Solender write.

The committee said it would argue that Trump tried to install loyalists into the DOJ so it would "support his fake election claims."

Context: Axios previously reported that Trump and his allies pushed senior Justice Department officials to challenge the results of the 2020 election.