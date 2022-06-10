Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

3 former DOJ officials to testify in the next Jan. 6 hearing

Herb Scribner
A tweet with former US President Donald Trump displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol.
A tweet with former US President Donald Trump displayed during the Jan. 6 hearing. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Three former officials with the Department of Justice will be witnesses at the Jan. 6 hearing next Wednesday, according to a new letter sent to the Jan. 6 committee.

Why it matters: The officials will discuss former President Trump's efforts to use the Justice Department as a weapon to stay in power, the New York Times writes.

Driving the news: Attorney Reginald Brown wrote in a letter to the Jan. 6 select committee that the following three officials have been authorized to testify on a panel:

  • Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen
  • Former Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue
  • Former Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel

The Jan. 6 select committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: In its first hearing on Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee said it would prove Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks, Axios' Alayna Treene and Andrew Solender write.

  • The committee said it would argue that Trump tried to install loyalists into the DOJ so it would "support his fake election claims."

Context: Axios previously reported that Trump and his allies pushed senior Justice Department officials to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

  • Trump reportedly sent Rosen "talking points" about debunked election fraud claims in Michigan.
  • Donough reportedly sent the same documents to U.S. attorneys for the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan.
