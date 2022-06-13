Education Department gives Uvalde schools $1.5 million in emergency funding

The Department of Education announced Monday that it has delivered $1.5 million in emergency funding to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 21 people, including 19 children.

Why it matters: The funding will go toward mental health services, on-the-ground recovery efforts, and technical assistance, including direct access to department personnel, as the community continues to mourn in the aftermath.

The funds are slated to be used for a 12-month period, but the department said it is ready to provide additional, longer-term assistance as needed.

What they're saying: "No community should have to experience a tragedy like this alone," Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

"While in Texas, I saw the Uvalde community come together in deep and meaningful ways to support one another and all the families who lost loved ones; and it is our turn to support them," he added.

The big picture: Uvalde officials have retracted several statements since the mass shooting, which has led several survivors and their family members to speak out about what happened and call on Congress to take action.