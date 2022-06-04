Uvalde's Robb Elementary will become "something other" than school: Superintendent

Students and staff will never return to the elementary school building in Uvalde, Texas where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers last month, the superintendent said Friday at a special school board meeting.

Driving the news: The decision to permanently shutter the Robb Elementary School building was shared Friday at what was the first meeting of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board since the mass shooting on May 24.

What they’re saying: Superintendent Hal Harrell told parents in attendance at the meeting that the building would never again house students.

"We're not going back to that campus," Harrell said during the meeting, adding that he plans to share a new address for Robb Elementary in the "very near future."

"We have plans for it to become something other than a school site,” Harrell said.

His remarks came in response to a tearful parent who addressed the board. She said her child was “deathly afraid” of attending 2nd grade at the school and was traumatized by what happened.

Meanwhile, the school board chose not to take any disciplinary action against the school district's police chief at the meeting.