Bishops tell Colo. lawmakers who support abortion to "refrain" from communion

Oriana Gonzalez
Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Catholic bishops from Colorado are urging state lawmakers who support abortion rights to "voluntarily refrain" from receiving communion, according to a letter obtained by Religion News Service.

State of play: The letter is directed at state lawmakers who voted in favor of a bill that codified the right to an abortion under state law, making Colorado the 16th state to legally protect access.

What they're saying: "Voting for [the Reproductive Health Equity Act] was participating in a gravely sinful action because it facilitates the killing of innocent unborn babies," the letter says, per RNS.

  • Politicians who supported the law "have very likely placed themselves outside of the communion of the Church."

The big picture: This is the latest from Catholic bishops who have condemned lawmakers who support abortion rights.

The intrigue: Pope Francis has previously said that Catholic bishops should not let their political beliefs influence their pastoral decisions.

