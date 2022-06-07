Catholic bishops from Colorado are urging state lawmakers who support abortion rights to "voluntarily refrain" from receiving communion, according to a letter obtained by Religion News Service.

State of play: The letter is directed at state lawmakers who voted in favor of a bill that codified the right to an abortion under state law, making Colorado the 16th state to legally protect access.

What they're saying: "Voting for [the Reproductive Health Equity Act] was participating in a gravely sinful action because it facilitates the killing of innocent unborn babies," the letter says, per RNS.

Politicians who supported the law "have very likely placed themselves outside of the communion of the Church."

The big picture: This is the latest from Catholic bishops who have condemned lawmakers who support abortion rights.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone from San Francisco in May barred House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) from receiving communion.

The intrigue: Pope Francis has previously said that Catholic bishops should not let their political beliefs influence their pastoral decisions.

