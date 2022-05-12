Pew Research Center; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Views about abortion highly correlate with frequency of religious service attendance, according to new Pew Research Center data provided to Axios.

Why it matters: The leaked draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade has raised questions about the social and political fallout it will create, including among those whose faith does — or does not — express a view about abortion.

About one-third of U.S. adults say religion played a "very" or "extremely" important role in shaping their abortion views.

By the numbers: 30% of adults who attend religious service weekly or more frequently say abortion should be legal either in all cases or in most cases — compared with 76% of adults who seldom or never attend religious services.

Views of those who attend religious services monthly or a few times a year fell in between.

Meanwhile, 22% of adults who attend services at least weekly said abortion should always be illegal, with no exceptions — compared with 8% of all U.S. adults and 3% of adults who rarely or never attend services.

Methodology: Pew Research Center conducted this study to examine the U.S. public's attitudes about abortion. The center surveyed 10,441 U.S. adults from March 7-13, 2022.