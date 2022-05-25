The gunman who opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday killed 19 students and two teachers in a single classroom, Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Once the suspect entered the classroom, he "barricaded himself by locking the door and started shooting children and the two teachers inside that classroom," Olivarez said on CNN.

"Just goes to show you the complete evil from this shooter."

17 people, including three police officers, were injured during the attack, but no injuries are life-threatening, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Details: Local law enforcement responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call that a vehicle had crashed near the school and an individual was seen entering the school with a weapon, Olivarez said.

The officers — at a tactical disadvantage once the shooter had barricaded himself and lacking sufficient manpower — "started breaking windows around the school, and trying to rescue, evacuate children and teachers, while that was going on," he added.

"At that point, we had a specialized tactical team arrive, comprised of federal officers, local police officers, as well. They made forcible entry into the classroom."

One of the members of the tactical team was shot in the confrontation, though it is a non-life-threatening injury. "At that point, they were able to shoot and kill the shooter."

Asked by host John Berman how many children were in the fourth-grade classroom, Olivarez said he couldn't confirm the exact number of students, but estimated it was between 25 and 30.

Officials are still trying to establish an exact timeline of events, how much ammunition the shooter had and whether he had intended for the Robb Elementary School to be a target, Olivarez noted.

Abbott said the shooter posted on Facebook approximately 30 minutes before reaching the school.

In the first post, the shooter said he would shoot his grandmother. In the second post, he stated that he shot his grandmother.

In the third and final post, coming less than 15 minutes before he arrived at the school, he said, "I'm going to shoot an elementary school," according to Abbott.

What they're saying: "When you have someone with this intent to just kill anybody — have no regard for human life and also with a rifle — he can kill numerous people in a matter of seconds," Olivarez said.

"There could have been further loss of life if those initial officers weren't on scene to break those windows and rescue any other children and teachers inside that classroom."

"We’re absolutely heartbroken about yesterday’s tragic events and committed to doing our part to support our partners in the investigation and the Uvalde community as we begin to try to move forward," FBI Director Chris Wray said Wednesday in a statement.

Wray also said that the FBI is also continuing to work with local law enforcement on the case.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.