DeSantis signs law banning protests outside private homes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that will make protesting outside of a person's home illegal.

Why it matters: The law comes after some Americans have protested outside the homes of Supreme Court justices following the leak of a draft opinion indicating the court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: The Florida law bans residential picketing and "picketing or protesting before or about dwelling of person with specified intent."

The law "requires specified warning before arrest." DeSantis said it will keep people safe amid widespread protests.

What he said: “Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”

The big picture: The U.S. Senate passed a bill last week that would extend protections from the Supreme Court Police to the immediate family members of Supreme Court justices. It awaits approval from the House before heading to President Biden's desk.

Yes, but: Some top Democrats have dismissed the risk posed by protests outside Supreme Court justices' homes because there hasn't been any violence, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would be comfortable with protests outside his home if they remain peaceful.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this month that protests "should never include violence, threats, or vandalism."