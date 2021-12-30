Sign up for our daily briefing

The relentless 2021 news cycle in one chart

Stef W. Kight
Data: Google Trends; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Between a siege on the Capitol building, a Texas snowstorm, Brood X cicadas, the Olympics and a stuck container ship in the Suez Canal — not to mention endless COVID variants it's been a busy year.

Why it matters: In the inaugural Axios-Google Trends news cycle chart, we chronicled the unprecedented first year of President Trump. Four years later, Joe Biden is president and the themes have changed, but America's short attention spans and rapid breaking news cycles continue.

By the numbers: The single topic to receive the highest percentage of Google searches all year was the Olympics, during the week of its opening ceremonies.

  • Next came searches about stimulus checks at the very start of the year, followed by searches related to Trump during the week of Jan. 6.
  • Searches related to Biden and the COVID-19 vaccine rounded out the top five topics overall, out of more than 50 major 2021 events and topics chosen by Axios.

COVID never left our searches over the course of the year.

  • Google measures search interest on a scale of 0-100, which reflects the percent of total Google searches dedicated to a topic. Searches for COVID-19 vaccines never fell below 5 on that scale, even when compared to dozens of spiking topics over the entire year.
  • Searches related to shootings also never fell below 5.

Between the lines: Overall, most major events or issues this year only managed to keep America's attention for one or two weeks.

What to watch: The topics that stick or surge at the right time could have an important role in next year's mid-term elections.

  • There was relatively high and sustained interest in topics like crime and the border this year — favored midterm talking points by the GOP. However, it was largely in line with interest over the last five years.
  • Biden's Build Back Better plan received a recent spike of attention recently, but it has had relatively little national interest compared to the other times on the list.

Go deeper: Visit our past projects for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 hours ago - World

Blinken slams Hong Kong news outlet raid as police charge 2 with sedition

Patrick Lam, acting editor-in-chief of Stand News (center), is arrested in a raid of the pro-democracy media outlet's offices in Hong Kong on Dec. 29. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hong Kong police announced Thursday they've formally charged two people with "conspiracy to publish seditious publications," a day after a raid on Stand News' office that's been denounced by Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Why it matters: Hong Kong previously enjoyed freedoms that saw the city "flourish as a global center for finance, trade, education, and culture," Blinken said in a statement Wednesday evening. But these have been encroached on since China's government passed a draconian national security law last year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
8 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID test

A stack of COVID-19 rapid tests from Siemens Healthineers. Photo: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for an at-home COVID-19 test manufactured by German company Siemens Healthineers.

Why it matters: Companies including Walmart, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health have this month put limits on the number of at-home COVID-19 testing kits customers can buy as the Omicron and Delta variant surge across the U.S., per Reuters.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
9 hours ago - World

Biden admin seeks in Supreme Court filing to end "Remain in Mexico" program

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Biden at the White House earlier this year. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court Wednesday to rule on whether it is required to keep the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Why it matters: President Biden was forced by a court order earlier this month to restart the controversial program, which makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings. The administration is seeking to end the program, again, per Axios' Stef Kight.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

