TV host Larry King dies at age 87

Former CNN talk show host Larry King died Saturday morning at age 87, following a recent battle with COVID-19.

What they're saying: "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," his TV production company Ora Media said in a statement.

No cause of death was provided, but King’s death came weeks after it was reported the he contracted coronavirus.

King had multiple heart attacks, and underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. In 2019 he told the "Extra" show he suffered a stroke and had been in a coma.

The big picture, via Axios' Sara Fischer: King made his name as a host at CNN for more than a quarter century. He is known best for both his witty and pointed interviews with a range of subjects — from world leaders to celebrities — and for typically donning a pair of suspenders while conducting those interviews.

"Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview," tweeted CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour. "His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace."

King's love for broadcast didn't end when he left CNN. He founded Ora in 2012, and "Larry King Now" debuted as the company's first show in July of that year.

Another King-hosted show, "Politicking," launched on Russian TV network, RT, a year later.

The bottom line: King's death will be mourned by thousands of fans, colleagues and aspiring broadcast professionals.