TV host Larry King dies at age 87

Photo: Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

Former CNN talk show host Larry King died Saturday morning at age 87, following a recent battle with COVID-19.

What they're saying: "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," his TV production company Ora Media said in a statement.

  • No cause of death was provided, but King’s death came weeks after it was reported the he contracted coronavirus.
  • King had multiple heart attacks, and underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. In 2019 he told the "Extra" show he suffered a stroke and had been in a coma.

The big picture, via Axios' Sara Fischer: King made his name as a host at CNN for more than a quarter century. He is known best for both his witty and pointed interviews with a range of subjects — from world leaders to celebrities — and for typically donning a pair of suspenders while conducting those interviews.

  • "Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview," tweeted CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour. "His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace."

King's love for broadcast didn't end when he left CNN. He founded Ora in 2012, and "Larry King Now" debuted as the company's first show in July of that year.

  • Another King-hosted show, "Politicking," launched on Russian TV network, RT, a year later.

The bottom line: King's death will be mourned by thousands of fans, colleagues and aspiring broadcast professionals.

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
12 mins ago - Health

Schools face an uphill battle to reopen during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Biden's plan to accelerate the reopening of K-8 schools faces major challenges from a still out-of-control pandemic and more contagious coronavirus variants.

Why it matters: The longer American kids miss in-person schooling, the further they fall behind. But the uncertain state of the science on the role young children play in the pandemic continues to complicate efforts to reopen schools.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Former Trump voters say he should never hold office again

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

"Relief" is the top emotion some swing voters who used to support Donald Trump say they felt as they watched President Biden's swearing-in, followed by "hope."

Why it matters: For voters on the bubble between parties, this moment is less about excitement for Biden or liberal politics than exhaustion and disgust with Trump and a craving for national healing. Most said Trump should be prohibited from ever holding office again.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Most vulnerable Americans aren't getting enough vaccine information — Fauci says Trump administration's lack of facts on COVID "very likely" cost lives.
  2. Politics: Biden unveils "wartime" COVID strategyBiden's COVID-19 bubble.
  3. Vaccine: Florida requiring proof of residency to get vaccine — CDC extends interval between vaccine doses for exceptional cases.
  4. World: Hong Kong to put tens of thousands on lockdown as cases surge.
  5. Sports: 2021 Tokyo Olympics hang in the balance.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Carbon Health's CEO on unsticking the vaccine bottleneck.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

