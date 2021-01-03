TV great Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles, per multiple reports.

Details: The 87-year-old talk show host, who has Type 2 diabetes, has been treated at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center for over a week, CNN reports.

"Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," a source close to the family told ABC News.

The big picture: King has won multiple awards over a career spanning 6o years, 25 of which he hosted CNN's "Larry King Live."

He's has previously experienced medical conditions including several heart attacks, undergoing quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. He announced in 2017 he had lung cancer and was treated for angina and overcame stroke that left him in a coma in 2019.

In 2020, two of his adult children died weeks apart — his son Andy from a heart attack and daughter Chaia of lung cancer.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.