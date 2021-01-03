Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Reports: Larry King hospitalized with coronavirus

Honoree Larry King attends the 5th Annual The Soiree During GRAMMY Weekend at The Roxy Theatre in 2019 in West Hollywood. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

TV great Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles, per multiple reports.

Details: The 87-year-old talk show host, who has Type 2 diabetes, has been treated at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center for over a week, CNN reports.

  • "Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," a source close to the family told ABC News.

The big picture: King has won multiple awards over a career spanning 6o years, 25 of which he hosted CNN's "Larry King Live."

  • He's has previously experienced medical conditions including several heart attacks, undergoing quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. He announced in 2017 he had lung cancer and was treated for angina and overcame stroke that left him in a coma in 2019.
  • In 2020, two of his adult children died weeks apart — his son Andy from a heart attack and daughter Chaia of lung cancer.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi, McConnell homes vandalized

Pelosi and McConnell leaving the Capitol in July 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Vandals defaced the homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with graffiti after Congress failed to pass a standalone measure to increase coronavirus relief, AP reports.

Why it matters: Senate Republicans refused to allow debate on a bill passed by the House to increase the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 despite calls from President Trump for increased payments.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021
  2. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase
  3. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant
  4. Vaccine: WHO lists Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered
  5. States: Florida becomes third state with COVID-19 variant
  6. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020
  7. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible
  8. World: The world rings in the new year amid a pandemic — India grants its first COVID-19 vaccine authorization to AstraZeneca
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
10 hours ago - World

Iran plans to resume 20% uranium enrichment

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani during a press conference on Jan. 2. Photo: Presidency of Iran/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran announced Saturday its atomic energy agency will begin enriching uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordow nuclear facility — a level of enrichment exceeding regulations set by the the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, AP reports.

Why it matters: The resumption of enriching uranium to pre-nuclear deal levels would bring the country's nuclear program closer to being capable of producing the levels of enrichment needed for nuclear weapons.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow