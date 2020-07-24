21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Counterintelligence chief names China, Russia and Iran as top election security threats

William Evanina. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

William Evanina, the nation's top counterintelligence official, said Friday that China, Russia and Iran present the most pressing threats for election interference in the 2020 presidential race.

Why it matters: November's election is set to see unprecedented use of vote-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic, which could delay results and see baseless pushback from President Trump — potentially allowing foreign actors to sow discord.

The assessments:

  • "China is expanding its influence efforts to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and counter criticism of China. Beijing recognizes its efforts might affect the presidential race."
  • "Russia's persistent objective is to weaken the United States and diminish our global role. Using a range of efforts, including internet trolls and other proxies, Russia continues to spread disinformation in the U.S. that is designed to undermine confidence in our democratic process and denigrate what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment' in America."
  • "Iran seeks to undermine U.S. democratic institutions and divide the country in advance of the elections. Iran’s efforts center around online influence, such as spreading disinformation on social media and recirculating anti-U.S. content."

The state of play: Evanina also warned that American "adversaries also seek to compromise our election infrastructure, and we continue to monitor malicious cyber actors trying to gain access to U.S. state and federal networks, including those responsible for managing elections."

The backdrop: The Trump administration ordered China to close its consulate in Houston this week "in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information," triggering a tit-for-tat response with the forced closure of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.

8 hours ago - World

China orders closure of U.S. consulate in Chengdu

A view of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

China on Friday ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, a tit-for-tat move after the forced shuttering of China's consulate in Houston earlier this week.

Why it matters: The move is a relatively routine response that isn't likely to ratchet tensions between the two countries up further, as Chengdu is a secondary diplomatic outpost for the U.S. — much like Houston was for China.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

U.S. orders China's Houston consulate to close

China's Houston consulate. Photo: Mark Felix / AFP

The Trump administration told China to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston "in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus confirmed to Axios on Wednesday morning.

The latest: Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun testified to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that President Trump directed the State Department to withdraw its consent for China to operate its consulate in Houston due to a litany of abuses in the bilateral relationship.

Alexi McCammond
Jul 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden vows to impose "substantial and lasting costs" for foreign interference

Former Vice President Joe Biden at an event in Wilmington, DE. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden said in a lengthy statement Monday that he will consider any foreign election interference "an assault on the American people" that would result in sanctions and significantly impact the relationship between the U.S. and the interfering government.

Why it matters: Biden is the latest in a growing chorus of Democrats and intelligence officials who — with 105 days until the election — are sounding the alarm over potential disruptions similar to what the U.S. saw in the late stages of the 2016 race.

