Politics & Policy

U.S. orders China's Houston consulate to close

The Trump administration told China to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston "in order to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus confirmed to Axios on Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: The move further escalates already heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, exacerbated by stalling trade talks and China's crackdown on Hong Kong and the subsequent U.S. response with sanctions. China's foreign ministry said in a statement it would "react with firm countermeasures" to the eviction.

Of note: Confirmation of the closure that's due to occur on Friday came after police and fire crews responded to a call of smoke coming from the Consulate General of China in Houston Tuesday night.

  • A police official told Axios they received reports that Chinese consulate officials at the building were "burning their own paperwork."
  • They couldn't enter the building as China has sovereignty over it.

What they're saying: Ortagus said in a statement the Vienna Convention states diplomats must "respect the laws and regulations of the receiving State" and "have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State.

  • "The United States will not tolerate [China's] violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated [China's] unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior," Ortagus added. "President Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in U.S.-China relations."
  • China's ministry called the eviction a "political provocation" that's "outrageous and unjustified."

Flashback: In 2017, black smoke was seen coming from the chimney of the Russian consulate in San Francisco one day after the Trump administration ordered its closure.

  • Russian officials wouldn't allow firefighters into the building and a firefighter told AP at the time they were "burning something in the fireplace."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
19 hours ago - World

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says U.S. opposes China's "maritime empire"

Chinese sailors marching during the opening ceremony of the ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise at a military port in Zhanjiang. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

In a speech Tuesday morning over Zoom, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that U.S. policy champions a free and open Indo-Pacific, and China has no right to turn free waters into a “zone of exclusion” for its own “maritime empire."

The big picture: Esper's remarks come one week after the U.S. State Department announced it rejects most of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Rashaan Ayesh
Jul 20, 2020 - World

U.K. suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The United Kingdom announced Monday it will be suspending its extradition treaty and blocking arms sales with Hong Kong as a result of China's draconian new national security law.

Why it matters: The U.K. fears that the extradition treaty, which has been in place for more than 30 years, could be used to extradite individuals to Hong Kong and then have them sent to China, where they could be punished by the authoritarian central government.

Mike Allen
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: James Comey to release new book in January

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

In a new book 10 days before the inauguration, former FBI Director James Comey will take aim at politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, who fired him.

"Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," out Jan. 12, is a follow-up to Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "A Higher Loyalty." A press release from Comey’s publisher, Flatiron, says he'll also discuss his career prosecuting mobsters in New York. Comey famously compared Trump to a mob boss in his last book.

