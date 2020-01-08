"I just pray to God as [President Trump] goes through what’s happening ... that he's listening to his military commanders for the first time because so far that has not been the case," he said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted, "Tonight, my prayers are with our service members, our diplomats and personnel serving in Iraq, and their families — and all the people in the region. This is a reminder why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East. The American people do not want a war with Iran."

Southbend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, an Afghanistan war veteran, tweeted, "Tonight, Americans in Iraq are under fire. My prayers are with them, their loved ones, and their families."

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, said on Twitter Iran's attacks brought back memories of her 2005 deployment, as she offered prayers to U.S. troops and their families.

"Unimaginable suffering awaits if this escalation continues. ... Politicians & pundits talk tough on TV pushing for Iran War. But most have no idea what it means to serve in harm's way, nor do they understand what military moms, dads, husbands, wives, & children go thru as their loved one is sent overseas #NoWarWithIran #IranAttacks #IranvsUSA"

— Gabbard tweets

Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted, "As we await the casualty assessment from tonight’s attacks, it is vital that we take this moment to consider any response. A full-blown war with Iran is not in the national security interest of the U.S. or allies in the region. We must work with our allies to de-escalate the situation while ensuring the safety of Americans in the region."

Sen. Cory Booker tweeted, "Praying for the safety of our troops and personnel in Iraq right now. ... We are quickly heading to a point of no return in the region. We must use diplomacy to deescalate and keep Americans safe at home and abroad."

Businessman Andrew Yang tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our brave men and women serving in Iraq and keeping our country safe — may they be safe and secure and see their families again."

Sen. Michael Bennett tweeted, "American servicemembers are under attack. I'm ... thinking of the brave men and women serving in our military tonight."

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick tweeted, "Americans and our allies are under fire tonight. Let us keep them and their families in our prayers."

Go deeper: Trump says "all is well" after Iranian strikes on bases hosting U.S. troops