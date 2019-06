While Sen. Kamala Harris' confrontation with former Vice President Joe Biden will likely steal most of the postgame headlines from Thursday's second round of the Democratic debates, there were a few other major takeaways worth noting.

The state of play: Democrats are not united on everything. If one of the more progressive Dems won, they'd still have plenty of moderates telling them to get real and stop trying to offer free college to everyone or abolish private health insurance.