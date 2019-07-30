As Democrats prepare for a second round of presidential primary debates starting in Detroit Tuesday night, one issue is dominating the political discourse: President Trump and racism.

Why it matters: Aides told Axios' Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen following Trump's "go back" tweets attacking four congresswomen of color that race-baiting is central to his 2020 strategy. He's since expanded targets to include Rep. Elijah Cummings, calling the majority-black Baltimore-area district he represents "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess, and Rev. Al Sharpton.