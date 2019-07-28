Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told reporters Saturday President Trump's tweets about Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the Baltimore-area district he represents are "ugly and racist."

The big picture: Trump doubled down on his earlier attacks on Cummings and the majority-black Baltimore-area district — which he called a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" — retweeting fellow Republicans, who said "[t]his has nothing to do with race." Warren told Fox News Trump's tweets were "part of his overall pattern of trying to stir up as much hatred and dissension in America as possible."

