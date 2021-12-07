Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios
Newspapers all over the country have been quietly filing antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook for the past year, alleging the two firms monopolized the digital ad market for revenue that would otherwise go to local news.
Why it matters: What started as a small-town effort to take a stand against Big Tech has turned into a national movement, with over 200 newspapers involved across dozens of states.
- "The intellectual framework for this developed over the last 3-4 years," said Doug Reynolds, managing partner of HD Media, a holding company that owns several West Virginia newspapers, including the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
- Reynolds, along with a group of lawyers, filed the first newspaper lawsuit of this kind in January in West Virginia.
Catch up quick: As a part of the first lawsuit, Reynolds worked with a coalition of lawyers that has agreed to represent newspapers all over the country looking to file similar lawsuits.
- The lawyers include experts in antitrust litigation and lawyers with a personal interest in newspapers from Farrell and Fuller, Fitzsimmons Law Firm, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Herman Jones LLP.
- The lawsuits are being funded via contingencies, which means the lawyers involved only get paid if and when the newspapers win settlements.
By the numbers: To-date, the group has been retained by over 30 newspaper ownership groups (list) on behalf of over 200 publications to file lawsuits.
- Of those, antitrust complaints have officially been filed by 17 different ownership groups representing more roughly 150 newspapers.
- The News Media Alliance, a trade group that represents newspapers, has not been involved in the litigation, but has been monitoring the lawsuits.
- “We fully support this litigation,” News Media Alliance general counsel Danielle Coffey said in a statement.
The goal of the litigation is "to recover past damages to newspapers" caused by Big Tech companies, says Clayton Fitzsimmons, one of the lawyers representing the newspapers.
- The other is to "establish a new system going forward in which newspapers aren't just competitive again, but can thrive," he said, referencing laws like Australia's that force tech firms to pay publishers for their content.
Between the lines: "Past damages" in lawsuits like these will vary by paper.
- If the lawsuits are successful, the papers could be entitled to “treble damages,” settlements that are three times the actual damages that are proven to have occurred, said Paul Farrell Jr., a West Virginia lawyer who successfully took on some of the country’s biggest drug companies in opioid lawsuits in 2018.
- Farrell was inspired to work on Reynolds' first case in West Virginia, in part because of the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism of the opioid crisis done by his hometown paper, the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The big picture: The lawsuits were filed after the House Judiciary Committee published its major digital competition report last October, which included a section on newspapers.
- Lawmakers have expressed keen interest in understanding how Google and Facebook's dominance affects the newspapers industry.
- The Justice Department, along with several state attorneys general, sued Google for violating antitrust laws. Facebook is facing a similar antitrust lawsuit from state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission.
What to watch: All of the lawsuits were consolidated by a judicial panel over the summer in the Southern District of New York.
- The News Media Alliance filed a declaration to have the cases consolidated there earlier this year, with the hope that the attorney general there would be more sympathetic to the newspaper lawsuits.
- The lawsuits were able to be consolidated in New York because of a similar lawsuit that was filed by Associated Newspapers, parent to The Daily Mail, against Google in New York in April.
What's next: There are different ways for the court to handle tackling these lawsuits, says Fitzsimmons. They could select some as bellwethers, test cases for all the individuals claims, or could send some cases back to the states they were filed to be tried.
- For now, the consolidated cases are still pending.
- Google and Facebook declined to comment.
Go deeper: Full list of newspaper groups and newspapers that filed complaints and/or retained legal services to file an antitrust complaint in the near future.