Full list: The local newspaper publishers targeting Google and Facebook

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Newspapers all over the country have been quietly filing lawsuits against Google and Facebook for the past year, alleging the two firms have monopolized the digital ad market.
Below is a list of newspaper groups and newspapers that have filed complaints and/or retained legal services to file an antitrust complaint in the near future.
- AIM Media Indiana Operating, LLC: The Republic; Daily Journal; The Tribune; Daily Reporter; Brown County Democrat; Jackson County Banner; The Times Post; Reach; MarketPlace; and South Magazine
- AIM Media Midwest Operating, LLC: Delaware Gazette; Record Herald; Gallipolis Daily Tribune; Daily Sentinel; Galion Inquirer; Morrow County Sentinel; Lima News; Bowling Green Sentinel-Tribune; Sidney Daily News; Urbana Daily Citizen; Miami Valley Today; Portsmouth Daily Times; Community Common; Wilmington News Journal; SALT Magazine; The Star Community Guide; Xenia Daily Gazette; Daily Advocate; Early Bird; Fairborn Daily Herald; Beavercreek; Point Pleasant Register; Fulton County Expositor; Times Gazette; Register-Herald; Swanton Enterprise; and Brookville Star
- AIM Media Texas Operating, LLC: The Monitor; Valley Morning Star; Brownsville Herald; El Nuevo Heraldo; Odessa American; Mid- Valley Town Crier; Coastal Current; El Extra; and El Nuevo Herald/Harlingen
- Brown County Publishing Company, Inc. and Multi Media Channels, LLC: Clintonville Shoppers Guide; New London Buyers' Guide; Waupaca Buyers' Guide; Tomahawk Leader Extra; Antigo Times; Stevens Point City Times; Wausau Times; Marshfield Hub City Times; Merrill Foto News; Rhinelander Hodag Star Journal; Wisconsin Rapids City Times; Tomahawk Leader; Clintonville Tribune Gazette; New London Press Star; Waupaca County Post; Portage County Gazette; The Press Times; Dodge County Pionier; Campbellsport News; Kewaskum Statesman; Wisconsin Wheels; City Pages; Picture Post; and Lake View
- Clarksburg Publishing Company, d.b.a. WV News: The Exponent Telegram; The Fairmont News; The Bridgeport News; The Preston County News & Journal; The Weston Democrat; NCWV Life; The State Journal; Blue & Gold News; Your Bulletin Board
- Coastal Point LLC: The Coastal Point
- Eagle Printing Company: The Butler Eagle and The Cranberry Eagle
- Ecent Corporation: The West Virginia Daily News; White Sulphur Springs Star; The West Virginian; Hinton News; and Virginian Review
- Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. (Named Plaintiff Subsidiaries: J.O. Emmerich & Associates, Inc.; Delta-Democrat Publishing Company; Commonwealth Publishing Company, Inc.; Delta Press Publishing Company, Inc.; Newton County Appeal Inc.; Marion Publishing Company; Yazoo Newspaper Co., Inc.; Sunland Publishing Company, Inc.; Simpson Publishing Co., Inc.; Montgomery Publishing Co., Inc.; Franklinton Publishing Co., Inc.; Charleston Publishing Co., Inc.; Clarion Publishing Company, Inc.; Scott Publishing, Inc.; Clarke Publishing, Inc.; Hattiesburg Publishing, Inc.; Tallulah Publishing, Inc.; Louisville Publishing, Inc.; Kosciusko Star-Herald, Inc.; Enterprise-Tocsin, Inc.; Grenada Star, Inc.; and Tate Record Inc.): Enterprise-Journal; Delta Democrat Times; Greenwood Commonwealth; Clarksdale Press Register; Newton County Appeal; Columbian-Progress; Yazoo Herald; Northside Sun; Magee Courier; Simpson County News; Winona Times; Carrollton Conservative; Era-Leader; Charleston Sun-Sentinel; Dumas Clarion; Scott County Times; Clarke County Tribune; Pine Belt News; Madison Journal; Winston County Journal; Webster Progress-Times; Choctaw Plain Dealer; Kociusko Star-Herald; Enterprise-Tocsin; Grenada Star; and Tate Record
- Flag Publications, Inc.: Ocean City Today and Bayside Gazette
- Gale Force Media, LLC: The Westfield Leader and The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Times
- HD Media Company, LLC: The Herald-Dispatch; Charleston Gazette-Mail; The Wayne County News; The Putnam Herald; Williamson Daily News; The Logan Banner; Coal Valley News; Lincoln Journal; and Lincoln News Sentinel
- Journal Inc.: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Monroe Journal; Itawamba County Times; Pontotoc Progress; New Albany Gazette; Chickasaw Journal; Southern Sentinel and Advocate; and Mississippi Business Journal
- WKTimes LLC: Webster-Kirkwood Times; South County Times; and West End World
- Pinnacle Communications, LLC: Northeast News
- Cookeville Newspapers, Inc.: Herald-Citizen
- Cartersville Newspapers, Inc.: The Daily Tribune News
- Cleveland Newspapers, Inc.: The Cleveland Daily Banner (TN) and Daily Mountain Eagle (AL)
- Six Rivers Media, LLC: Kingsport Times News; Johnson City Press; Erwin Record; Jonesborough Herald & Tribune; Mountain City Tomahawk
- Savannah Publishing Co.: The Courier
- Union City Daily Messenger, Inc.: Union City Daily Messenger
- Weakley County Press, Inc.: Weakley County Press
- Magic Valley Publishing: Alamo Crocket County Times; Barlett Express; Camden Chronicle; Collierville Herald Independent; Carroll County New Leader; Chester County Independent; Buffalo River Review; Millington Star; Lake County Banner; The News-Democrat; Wayne County News; Germantown News; Dresden Enterprise
- Gould Enterprises, Inc. (d.b.a. Main Street Media of TN): Cheatham County Exchange; Dickson Post; Gallatin News; Hendersonville Standard; Main Street Clarksville; Main Street Davidson; Main Street Fairview; Main Street Nashville; Murfeesboro Post; Portland Sun; Robertson County Connection; Wilson Post
- Lakeway Publishers (Pending Emergence from Bankruptcy): Citizen Tribune; Tullahoma News; Manchester Times; Herald Chronicle; Elk Valley Times; Grundy County News; Moore County News; Northern Neck News; Northumberland Echo; Westmoreland news; Central Virginian; Bowling Green Times; Elsberry Democrat; Hermann Advertiser-Courier; Lake Gazette; Lincoln Co. Journal; Louisiana Press Journal; Newstime; Centralia Fireside Guard; Vandalia Leader; Troy Free Press
- Something Extra Publishing, Inc.: Lagniappe Weekly
- Southern Community Newspapers, Inc.: Albany Herald; Clayton News Daily; Henry Daily Herald; Jackson Progress-Argus; Newton Citizen; Rockdale Citizen; Gwinnett Daily Post
- Street Media LLC: LA Weekly, The Village Voice, and Marina Times
- Times Journal, Inc.: Marietta Daily Journal; Cherokee Tribune; Morgan County Citizen; Times Journal
- Rome News Media, LLC: Rome News Tribune; Polk Standard Journal; Calhoun Times; Walker County Messenger; Catoosa County News
- Neighbor Newspapers, Inc.
- The Newnan Times-Herald: Newnan Times-Times Herald
- Robinson Communications, Inc., d.b.a. Robinson Newspapers : Ballard News-Tribune, Des Moines News, Highline Times, White Center News, West Seattle Herald
- AIR Publications, Inc.: The Clinch County News; Lanier County Advocate; Atkinson County Citizen; Echols County Echo