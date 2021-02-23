Sign up for our daily briefing

Facebook strikes last-minute deal with Australia around news content


Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook on Monday said it struck a deal with Australian lawmakers to pay local publishers for their news content, after the government finally agreed to change some of the terms within its new media code.

Why it matters: The agreement ends Facebook's temporary ban on sharing news links on its platform in the country. Data showed that the link-sharing ban caused news traffic to plummet in the region.

  • It also ends Facebook's ban on sharing links to Australian news websites globally on the platform.

Catch up quick: Facebook's decision to stop link-sharing was made in response to a new law that would have forced Google and Facebook to pay Australian news publishers for content with terms set by a third party, if they weren't able to come up with payout agreements with local publishers themselves.

  • Google struck last-minute payout deals with big Australian publishers last week so that it wouldn't have to skirt the law and pull Google Search from the country. Facebook did not.
  • While the law was intended to benefit publishers, the days following Facebook's link-sharing ban showed that if the tech giant refused to comply with the law and instead opted to leave the country, it would've been disastrous for local news companies that rely on Facebook for traffic.
Expand chart
Data: Chartbeat; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: "After further discussions with the Australian government, we have come to an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers," said Campbell Brown, Facebook's VP of News.

  • "We’re restoring news on Facebook in Australia in the coming days," she said.

Be smart: Facebook took particular issue with a baseball-style arbitration clause in Australia's new media code, which would see a government-appointed panel set the payout rate if the parties can't reach a deal.

  • Sources told Axios that the tech giant was worried that involving third-party arbitrators could help publishers successfully make unreasonable demands.
  • Facebook on Monday suggested that the Australian government changed this part of the law to instead allow Facebook to strike deals with publishers it chooses on its own terms.

What's next: Moving forward, Brown says that the Australian government has clarified that the tech giant "will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won’t automatically be subject to a forced negotiation."

  • "It’s always been our intention to support journalism in Australia and around the world, and we’ll continue to invest in news globally, and resist efforts by media conglomerates."

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Google to lift political ad ban put in place following Capitol siege

Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Google informed its advertising partners Monday that its platforms will resume accepting all political ads starting Wednesday, after banning them following last month's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to an email obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Google and rival Facebook have been instituting political ad bans on and off over the past few months to slow the spread of misinformation and curb confusion around sensitive events, like the Capitol attack and the election.

Jonathan Swan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Allies worried Biden shaky on Putin's pipeline

Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Russia's adversaries in central and Eastern Europe are worried President Biden isn't willing to fight hard to stop the Russia-Germany gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 — one of Vladimir Putin's core priorities.

Why it matters: The fight is the first significant test of whether Biden's tough rhetoric against the Russian leader will be matched by action. Russian opponents fear Biden doesn't want to antagonize Angela Merkel and won't inflict serious costs on the Germans.

Hans NicholsKadia Goba
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden's OMB Plan B

Neera Tanden. Photo: Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images

House Democratic leaders are quietly mounting a campaign for Shalanda Young, a longtime congressional aide, to replace Neera Tanden as nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The nascent campaign for Young, who would be OMB's first Black female leader, reflects a stark reality taking hold in the Democratic Party: Tanden's prospects are rapidly fading.

