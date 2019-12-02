Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg remained defiant in a "CBS This Morning" interview airing Monday on the social media giant posting political ads containing false information.

The big picture: Per Axios' Scott Rosenberg, Facebook's policy lets politicians make virtually any claim they want, in ads or posts, including repeating verbatim a false claim that has already been labeled elsewhere as false.

What they're saying: In CBS host Gayle King's interview with Zuckerberg and his wife, pediatrician Priscilla Chan, the Facebook co-founder said, "I don't think that a private company should be censoring politicians or news."

Watch the clip below:

Go deeper: