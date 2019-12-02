Stories

Zuckerberg doubles down in CBS interview on Facebook false ads policy

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg attend the Nov. 3 2020 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg remained defiant in a "CBS This Morning" interview airing Monday on the social media giant posting political ads containing false information.

The big picture: Per Axios' Scott Rosenberg, Facebook's policy lets politicians make virtually any claim they want, in ads or posts, including repeating verbatim a false claim that has already been labeled elsewhere as false.

What they're saying: In CBS host Gayle King's interview with Zuckerberg and his wife, pediatrician Priscilla Chan, the Facebook co-founder said, "I don't think that a private company should be censoring politicians or news."

