Zoom to step up user privacy, security following state probe

Zoom founder Eric Yuan in New York on the day of the firm's 2019 IPO. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Zoom agreed to step up security protections for all of its users under an agreement with the New York attorney general's office announced today.

The big picture: Zoom is keen to placate lawmakers and regulators as it deals with the increased scrutiny that has accompanied the popularity of its videoconferencing service during the coronavirus pandemic.

What's happening: Zoom has agreed to new security measures in order to settle an investigation from New York AG Letitia James. They cover the following topics:

  • Data security. Among other measures, the company will establish and maintain a comprehensive data security program; review code for any possible bugs that could be exploited by hackers; and step up encryption of users' information.
  • Privacy. The company will add privacy controls for its free and K-12 accounts. Hosts will by default be able to require other users to enter a password or wait in a digital waiting room before joining a meeting, and they'll be able to control who can see email addresses and private messages from conferences, among other limits.
  • Abuse mitigation. Zoom will explicitly ban abusive conduct based on race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation, and it has agreed to swiftly investigate and, if warranted, punish reported misconduct.

What they're saying: "Our lives have inexorably changed over the past two months, and while Zoom has provided an invaluable service, it unacceptably did so without critical security protections," James said in a statement.

  • "This agreement puts protections in place so that Zoom users have control over their privacy and security, and so that workplaces, schools, religious institutions, and consumers don’t have to worry while participating in a video call."

Context: Zoom has faced criticism over a range of issues, including security flaws, overstated claims about usage and encryption, and failures to protect users against "Zoombombing," in which strangers join open Zoom meetings to share abusive or obscene material.

  • James' office opened its probe into the company in late March. Days later, New York City schools barred teachers and students from using Zoom. The city lifted that ban Wednesday after reaching its own security and privacy agreement with the company.
  • Zoom has spent recent weeks building out its policy apparatus, just this week recruiting a longtime tech trade group executive as its Washington point person and naming former Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster to its board.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 3,815,561 — Total deaths: 267,469 — Total recoveries — 1,266,479Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,245,622 — Total deaths: 75,054 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. States: California projects $54 billion budget deficit amid coronavirus crisis.
  4. Public health: Researchers eye coronavirus antibody therapies —Local leaders look to stem coronavirus' hidden mental health toll.
  5. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. Business: Why businesses said no to the government's PPP money — The April jobs report will be grim, but revealing.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Tara Reade calls on Biden to drop out in first on-camera interview

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, called on the presumptive Democratic nominee to "step forward and be held accountable" in an excerpt of an interview with Megyn Kelly. Biden has denied the allegations.

Why it matters: This is Reade's first on-camera interview. Top Democrats have rallied around Biden, stating that they believe his unequivocal denial of the allegations on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last week.

Justice Department drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Justice Department moved Thursday to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

Why it matters: The politically explosive decision follows accusations by Flynn's attorneys and conservative media that prosecutors entrapped the former top Trump aide into lying. The case had become part of a broader campaign by the president and his allies to discredit the Russia investigation, which consumed the first two years of the Trump presidency.

