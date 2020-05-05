Zoom has hired a tech trade association veteran to lead its policy work as its pandemic-driven surge in popularity invites increased scrutiny from Washington.

Why it matters: The videoconferencing provider has become the go-to app for work meetings and virtual happy hours in a time of social distancing, but privacy and cybersecurity concerns have drawn lawmakers' interest.

Driving the news: Josh Kallmer, at present the executive vice president for policy at the Information Technology Industry Council, is joining Zoom as head of global public policy and government relations starting May 26.

"Josh's experience and perspective will be instrumental as Zoom continues to actively engage with stakeholders in Washington, D.C., and around the world to discuss Zoom's platform, policies and commitments to our users, as well as other important industry-wide topics," a Zoom spokesperson said in a statement.

Background: Kallmer oversaw ITI's policy operations, focusing on issues including privacy, cybersecurity and trade. He previously worked for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative under the George W. Bush and Obama administrations.