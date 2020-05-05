2 hours ago - Technology

Scoop: Zoom taps tech trade group official for Washington outreach

Photo: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Zoom has hired a tech trade association veteran to lead its policy work as its pandemic-driven surge in popularity invites increased scrutiny from Washington.

Why it matters: The videoconferencing provider has become the go-to app for work meetings and virtual happy hours in a time of social distancing, but privacy and cybersecurity concerns have drawn lawmakers' interest.

Driving the news: Josh Kallmer, at present the executive vice president for policy at the Information Technology Industry Council, is joining Zoom as head of global public policy and government relations starting May 26.

  • "Josh's experience and perspective will be instrumental as Zoom continues to actively engage with stakeholders in Washington, D.C., and around the world to discuss Zoom's platform, policies and commitments to our users, as well as other important industry-wide topics," a Zoom spokesperson said in a statement.

Background: Kallmer oversaw ITI's policy operations, focusing on issues including privacy, cybersecurity and trade. He previously worked for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative under the George W. Bush and Obama administrations.

  • "In his more than five years at ITI, Josh has built ITI’s policy capabilities to a world class, unrivaled level," ITI president Jason Oxman said in a statement. "Josh has been a phenomenal leader at team ITI, and we know he will continue to help guide the industry in his new role at this critical time for tech, government, and society.”

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Although many, many companies pulled off relatively seamless transitions to operating fully remote, workers are discovering unforeseen consequences of the sudden switch.

The big picture: This is not normal teleworking. Typically, employees aren't caring for or schooling kids while on the job — and they're not prohibited from seeing friends, working from a coffee shop or going to the gym.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,646,206 — Total deaths: 255,486 — Total recoveries — 1,187,783Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,199,238 — Total deaths: 70,646 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. Trump administration: Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored pandemic warnings — Pence says the White House is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force.
  4. World: Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules, as country overtakes Italy for highest death toll in Europe.
  5. States: Texas to allow salons and barbershops to reopen this weekNew York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  6. Business: Disney's stock up slightly after mixed Q1 earningsAirbnb cuts 25% of its global workforce.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

What to know about contact tracing

What to know about contact tracing

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

First it was testing and PPE, then ventilators: The next big coronavirus hurdle for the U.S. is contact tracing.

Why it matters: This is a must-have for reopening while limiting the death toll.

Health