Pandemic-era debt could spawn new global wave of "zombie firms"

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from BofA Global Research; Note: Banks included are Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fears are mounting that a massive growth in debt and the current policy environment — described as "monetary policymaking on steroids," by Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors, earlier this year — could be producing a new global wave of "zombie firms," a new G30 report by top economists and central bankers warns.

What it means: "The term 'zombie firms' was coined to refer to firms propped up by Japanese banks during Japan’s so-called 'Lost Decade,' following the collapse in 2001 of the Japanese asset price bubble," according to the report.

  • "Multiple studies suggest these firms contributed to Japan’s economic stagnation by distorting market competition and depressing profits and investments in healthy firms."

Why it matters: "[O]verburdening of the corporate sector with debt in the response to Covid-19 could create a new wave of zombie firms, with harmful consequences for the prospects of economic recovery."

  • "As interest rates stay low and governments continue to support struggling firms, the risk of zombie firms increases."

Between the lines: We may already be seeing this happen. The G30 report comes on the heels of the BIS' latest quarterly review, which noted that a "divergence in the assessments of corporate vulnerabilities may be emerging."

  • The review pointed out that while equity prices were reaching record highs and credit spreads had compressed, banks have significantly tightened their standards and cut back lending.
  • Investors' search for yield and central banks' gargantuan easing programs "appeared to underpin these contrasting developments."

The bottom line: The G30 report quoted Piyush Gupta, CEO of Singapore-based DBS bank, who expects the issue of zombie firms to be a particular challenge among small and midsized businesses. He predicts a wave of defaults that will add pressure to the financial sector.

  • Policymakers will soon need to ask themselves a serious question, he says: “Do you keep...using public finances to support companies or do you let creative destruction happen?"

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
May 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

The Fed now has the world's largest balance sheet

Reproduced from BofA Global Research; Note: Banks included are US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Bank of China and Reserve Bank of Australia; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the end of this year, analysts at Bank of America Global Research estimate the Fed's balance sheet will have risen to nearly $10 trillion and the world's six largest central banks will have taken their holdings from around $15 trillion to $25 trillion worth of assets.

The big picture: The Fed now has the largest balance sheet of all central banks, having surpassed the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

Orion Rummler
21 mins ago - Health

Critical care nurse first to receive COVID vaccine in New York

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in New York on Monday.

Why it matters: It's a huge milestone in the fight against the coronavirus as the country begins the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. New York was the original epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

A growing corporate solvency crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Companies around the world are increasingly at risk of failure, and the size of the problem is growing.

Driving the news: That's the message being delivered by two of the world's most respected monetary authorities — former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi and former Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan — and a flurry of other top economists.

