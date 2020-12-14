Pandemic-era debt could spawn new global wave of "zombie firms"

Fears are mounting that a massive growth in debt and the current policy environment — described as "monetary policymaking on steroids," by Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors, earlier this year — could be producing a new global wave of "zombie firms," a new G30 report by top economists and central bankers warns.

What it means: "The term 'zombie firms' was coined to refer to firms propped up by Japanese banks during Japan’s so-called 'Lost Decade,' following the collapse in 2001 of the Japanese asset price bubble," according to the report.

"Multiple studies suggest these firms contributed to Japan’s economic stagnation by distorting market competition and depressing profits and investments in healthy firms."

Why it matters: "[O]verburdening of the corporate sector with debt in the response to Covid-19 could create a new wave of zombie firms, with harmful consequences for the prospects of economic recovery."

"As interest rates stay low and governments continue to support struggling firms, the risk of zombie firms increases."

Between the lines: We may already be seeing this happen. The G30 report comes on the heels of the BIS' latest quarterly review, which noted that a "divergence in the assessments of corporate vulnerabilities may be emerging."

The review pointed out that while equity prices were reaching record highs and credit spreads had compressed, banks have significantly tightened their standards and cut back lending.

Investors' search for yield and central banks' gargantuan easing programs "appeared to underpin these contrasting developments."

The bottom line: The G30 report quoted Piyush Gupta, CEO of Singapore-based DBS bank, who expects the issue of zombie firms to be a particular challenge among small and midsized businesses. He predicts a wave of defaults that will add pressure to the financial sector.