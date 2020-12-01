Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Banks made it harder for consumers to get loans last quarter

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Loan growth at U.S. banks declined in the third quarter, as banks tightened lending standards and demand from businesses fell.

Why it matters: It's the latest piece of evidence showing that the Fed's programs are helping prop up Wall Street but aren't trickling down to help most everyday Americans.

  • Banks cited the poor economic outlook and a reduced risk tolerance for their decisions to further tighten loan standards. Some banks also pointed to less aggressive competition from other lenders.

Driving the news: Gross loans at the 15 largest U.S. banks, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, fell 1% quarter over quarter in Q3, and overall lending saw a 0.9% decline, S&P Global announced Monday.

  • Commercial and industrial loans fell as 14 of the 15 largest U.S. banks reported a decrease.

The big picture: The news followed the Fed's latest survey of senior loan officers on Nov. 9 that showed banks continued to tighten standards for lending despite the Fed's QE4ever program and hundreds of billions of dollars in financing via its special purpose vehicles.

  • For consumers, banks are requiring higher minimum credit scores for credit cards and auto loans.
  • Small businesses are seeing higher collateralization requirements and higher premiums on loans as well as the use of interest rate floors, the survey found.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Everyone's bullish

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Following positive vaccine news and the run-up in global equities punctuated last week by the Dow hitting 30,000 points, investors are again throwing caution to the wind and growing more uniform in their bets that stocks will continue to rise.

Between the lines: The resurgence of traders' risk appetite has some urging caution, as unanimity in either excitement or fear historically has proven to be a contrarian signal for the stock market.

Scott RosenbergIna Fried
3 hours ago - Technology

Salesforce rolls the dice on Slack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Salesforce's likely acquisition of workplace messaging service Slack — not yet a done deal but widely anticipated to be announced Tuesday afternoon — represents a big gamble for everyone involved.

For Slack, challenged by competition from Microsoft, the bet is that a deeper-pocketed owner like Salesforce, with wide experience selling into large companies, will help the bottom line.

Russell Contreras
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

FBI stats show border cities are among the safest

Data: FBI, Kansas Bureau of Investigation; Note: This table includes the eight largest communities on the U.S.-Mexico border and eight other U.S. cities similar in population size and demographics; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

U.S. communities along the Mexico border are among the safest in America, with some border cities holding crime rates well below the national average, FBI statistics show.

Why it matters: The latest crime data collected by the FBI from 2019 contradicts the narrative by President Trump and others that the U.S.-Mexico border is a "lawless" region suffering from violence and mayhem.

