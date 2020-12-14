Get the latest market trends in your inbox

A growing debt crisis that predates the pandemic will complicate the world's recovery

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Institute of International Finance; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

A major issue that will complicate any potential recovery is the extreme level of debt corporations and governments around the world have built up, much of it predating the pandemic.

By the numbers: To dig themselves out of the hole COVID-19 created, governments and corporations have added significantly to their already heavy debt loads.

  • The Institute of International Finance reported last month that as of the third quarter this year global debt had reached 364% of the world's GDP, having climbed by 30 percentage points between Q1 and Q2 this year.
  • Global debt was 210% of global GDP as recently as 2015.

What they're saying: The wrong answer is to turn a blind eye to this," former Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan said.

  • "We know from the experience in places like Japan after their bubble burst that the sooner you fix the problem the more you get back to strong, sustained growth."
  • "And if you don’t, the problem just gets bigger."

Yes, but: In addition to being an issue that governments have ignored over the past decade — and especially the past four years — it is virtually impossible to know the size of the problem because "it’s been disguised a lot by the extensive support that’s in place," Rajan added.

  • "But we will see the extent of corporate distress when we come out [of the pandemic]."

Why you'll hear about this again: "Many firms have used existing cash buffers to soften the drop in demand," a group of economists, academics and central bankers that includes former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Jason Furman, former European Central Bank chair Mario Draghi, and People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang wrote in a report for the Group of 30 (G30).

  • "However, many studies have found that the strain of continued lockdowns will quickly exhaust cash buffers for many firms."
  • "A Bank for International Settlements (BIS) study estimated that if 2020 revenues fall by 25 percent and firms are not able to roll over debt, cash buffers and revenues will be exceeded by debt service and operating costs in more than half of the sampled corporates across 26 countries."

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
May 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

The Fed now has the world's largest balance sheet

Reproduced from BofA Global Research; Note: Banks included are US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Bank of China and Reserve Bank of Australia; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the end of this year, analysts at Bank of America Global Research estimate the Fed's balance sheet will have risen to nearly $10 trillion and the world's six largest central banks will have taken their holdings from around $15 trillion to $25 trillion worth of assets.

The big picture: The Fed now has the largest balance sheet of all central banks, having surpassed the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

Orion Rummler
21 mins ago - Health

Critical care nurse first to receive COVID vaccine in New York

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in New York on Monday.

Why it matters: It's a huge milestone in the fight against the coronavirus as the country begins the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. New York was the original epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
55 mins ago - Economy & Business

A growing corporate solvency crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Companies around the world are increasingly at risk of failure, and the size of the problem is growing.

Driving the news: That's the message being delivered by two of the world's most respected monetary authorities — former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi and former Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan — and a flurry of other top economists.

