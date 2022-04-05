Zelensky tells UN "it's time to transform" its system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed holding a global conference in Kyiv to reform the United Nations system during an address to the Security Council on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Zelensky said that reforms of the world security system are necessary to better establish guarantees of border recognition, the integrity of states and countries, and compliance with international law.

"The main thing is today, it's time to transform the system of the United Nations," Zelensky said.

"It is now clear that the goals set in San Francisco in 1945, for the creation of a global security international organization, have not been achieved. And it is impossible to achieve them without reforms," he added.

"Therefore, we must do everything in our power to pass on to the new generation an effective UN, with the ability to respond preventively to security challenges and thus guarantee peace, prevent aggression and force aggressors to peace."

State of play: Zelensky addressed the reported atrocities in Bucha during his remarks, saying Russian forces "shot and killed women outside their houses … they killed entire families, adults and children, and they tried to burn the bodies."

The alleged actions by Russian forces are "no different" to those by terrorist groups, Zelensky said, except that they are "done by a member of a United Nations Security Council."

"The massacre in our city of Bucha is only one, unfortunately, only one of many examples of what the occupiers have been doing on our land for the past 41 days."

What they're saying: "So where is the security that the Security Council needs to guarantee? It's not there. Although there is a Security Council — so where is the peace?" Zelensky said.

"It is obvious that the key institution of the world, which must ensure the coercion of any aggressor to peace, simply cannot work effectively."

The big picture: The reported killings of civilians in Bucha — some with their hands tied behind their backs — have prompted vows of new sanctions against Russia from both President Biden and European Union leaders.

Russia's defense ministry has rejected the reports.

In an overnight address ahead of his remarks to the UNSC, Zelensky said that more than 300 people had been tortured and killed in Bucha.

The reported atrocities in Bucha have revived discussions within the EU about banning Russian energy imports.

