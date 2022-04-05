Bucha massacre revives EU momentum to cut off Russian energy

Reproduced from Bloomberg; Chart: Axios Visuals

Russia's massacre of civilians in Bucha has reignited a debate within the European Union about banning Russian energy imports — and whether any threshold of atrocity in Ukraine would justify plunging Europe into a recession.

Why it matters: The EU's continued reliance on Russian energy is refilling the Kremlin's coffers at a breakneck pace, financing President Vladimir Putin's war machine at the same time Western leaders claim to be collecting evidence for a future trial at The Hague.

By the numbers: EU countries have paid Russia more than $20 billion for fossil fuels since the invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Russia is projected to earn $320.7 billion from energy exports this year — 36% more than in 2021, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Oil and gas exports made up about 40% of the Russian government's budget last year.

Driving the news: The searing images from Bucha over the weekend prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to come out Monday in favor of a fresh round of sanctions on Russian oil and coal.

Russian gas would be left out of any potential embargo for now, as it accounts for 40% of Europe's supply.

But momentum for a sanctions package that would ban oil and coal imports is growing.

That would, potentially, allow Europe to take a stand against the atrocities while buying more time for a gas phase-down.

Between the lines: The EU's ability to forge consensus among all 27 member states for sanctions is being tested by electoral politics and war fatigue.