Zelensky says Ukraine won't compromise on territorial integrity in peace talks

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he's looking for peace "without delay" when negotiations resume with Russian officials in Turkey this week, but "Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt."

Driving the news: Zelensky's comments in a televised address late Sunday came hours after he told Russian journalists that he was prepared to discuss adopting a neutral stance as part of a peace deal with Russia and put an agreement that Ukraine couldn't join NATO to a referendum.

What he's saying: "Our priorities in the negotiations are known," Zelensky said in his address, according to an English translation posted to Ukraine's official presidential website.

"Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt. Effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory," he added.

State of play: Ukrainian officials reported explosions and Russian military airstrikes in western and west-central parts of the country overnight, including in Zhytomyr and Lutsk, per CNN.

"Russia has gained most ground in the south in the vicinity of Mariupol where heavy fighting continues as Russia attempts to capture the port," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update on Monday morning.

The defense ministry noted there had been "no significant change to Russian Forces dispositions in occupied Ukraine" in the past 24 hours.

"Ongoing logistical shortages have been compounded by a continued lack of momentum and morale amongst the Russian military, and aggressive fighting by the Ukrainians," the update added.

Go deeper: No clear pathway to peace in Ukraine