Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Kremlin censored his interview with Russian journalists Sunday because it's "frightened" about the truth of the invasion being reported in Russia.

Driving the news: Hours after Zelensky posted the 90-minute interview in which he spoke Russian to his Telegram channel, Russia's government issued a statement warning Russian news outlets "about the necessity of refraining from publishing" Zelensky's 90-minute interview with the journalists, per state media.

While journalists based outside Russia published the interview, those still inside the country did not, the New York Times notes.

What he's saying: Zelensky said during his Sunday night televised address that the actions of Moscow's media watchdog, which he called "the Russian censorship agency "would be ridiculous if it wasn't so tragic."