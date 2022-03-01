Zelensky addresses peace talks: "We'll see"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the peace talks with Russia during an interview with CNN that aired Tuesday, saying "we'll see" when asked whether talks were potentially a waste of time.

Why it matters: The war entered its sixth day Tuesday, as Russian forces intensified their bombing campaign on Ukrainian cities.

The first round of peace talks concluded on Monday with no breakthroughs.

What they're saying: "You have to speak first of all. Everybody has to stop fighting and to go [back] to that point from where it began five, six days ago," Zelensky said.

"I think there are principal things you can do...If you do this, and that side does this, it means they are ready for peace. If they (are not) ready, it means you're just wasting time."

"It's very serious, it's not a movie ... I'm not iconic, I think Ukraine is iconic," Zelensky said of his transformation into a lauded wartime leader.

"Ukraine is the heart of Europe, and now I think Europe sees Ukraine is something special for this world," he added. "That's why [the] world can't lose this something special."

Zelensky also told CNN that he hadn't seen his family in three days and that his days consisted of "work and sleep."

