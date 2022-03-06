Zelensky pleas for no-fly zone as missiles destroy Vinnytsia airport
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his pleas for a no-fly zone in a new video posted Sunday, after Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia, destroying the city's regional airport.
Why it matters: Alliance leaders have thus far ruled out declaring a no-fly zone, as it could trigger a widespread conventional war between a non-NATO member state, NATO nations, and a nuclear-powered Russia.
What he's saying: Russia's "brutal, cynical" attack on Vinnytsia has left the city's airport "completely destroyed," Zelensky said.
- "We repeat every day: 'close the sky over Ukraine!' Close for all Russian missiles, Russian combat aircraft, for all these terrorists. Make a humanitarian air zone,” he said.
- “If you do not do that, if you at least do not give us aircraft for us to be able to protect ourselves, there can be only one conclusion: you want us to be slowly killed."
