Zelensky pleas for no-fly zone as missiles destroy Vinnytsia airport

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his pleas for a no-fly zone in a new video posted Sunday, after Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia, destroying the city's regional airport.

Why it matters: Alliance leaders have thus far ruled out declaring a no-fly zone, as it could trigger a widespread conventional war between a non-NATO member state, NATO nations, and a nuclear-powered Russia.

What he's saying: Russia's "brutal, cynical" attack on Vinnytsia has left the city's airport "completely destroyed," Zelensky said.

"We repeat every day: 'close the sky over Ukraine!' Close for all Russian missiles, Russian combat aircraft, for all these terrorists. Make a humanitarian air zone,” he said.

“If you do not do that, if you at least do not give us aircraft for us to be able to protect ourselves, there can be only one conclusion: you want us to be slowly killed."

