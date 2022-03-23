Zelensky calls for global protests to mark 1 month since Russia invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world to stage a global protest against Russia on March 24, one month after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.
The big picture: Last month, Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border by land, air and sea from Russia, Belarus and Crimea. Hundreds of civilians have died along with thousands of troops.
- Over 3.6 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began.
What he's saying: "Show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace," Zelensky said.
- "Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," he added.
- "Make yourselves visible and heard. Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters," Zelensky said, urging people to come together as "one who wants to stop the war."