Skip to main content
26 mins ago - World

Zelensky calls for global protests to mark 1 month since Russia invasion

TuAnh Dam
Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world to stage a global protest against Russia on March 24, one month after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

The big picture: Last month, Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border by land, air and sea from Russia, Belarus and Crimea. Hundreds of civilians have died along with thousands of troops.

What he's saying: "Show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace," Zelensky said.

  • "Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," he added.
  • "Make yourselves visible and heard. Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters," Zelensky said, urging people to come together as "one who wants to stop the war."
Go deeper