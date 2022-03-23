Zelensky calls for global protests to mark 1 month since Russia invasion

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world to stage a global protest against Russia on March 24, one month after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

The big picture: Last month, Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border by land, air and sea from Russia, Belarus and Crimea. Hundreds of civilians have died along with thousands of troops.

Over 3.6 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began.

What he's saying: "Show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace," Zelensky said.