Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference Saturday he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday.

Why it matters: Blinken and Austin will be the highest-ranking U.S. officials to visit Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion. The Pentagon and State Department did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the trip.

