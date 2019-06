YouTube said Wednesday it was suspending ad revenue opportunities for Steven Crowder, a popular conservative creator who used a variety of racial and homophobic insults against Vox journalist Carlos Maza.

Why it matters: The Google-owned video site had been accused of failing to uphold its own standards after taking no action despite video clips showing Crowder directing various insults at Maza. Crowder is popular on YouTube, with more than 3.8 million people subscribed to his channel.